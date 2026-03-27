Kylian Mbappe responds to Real Madrid misdiagnosis claims

Earlier this week, reports emerged that Real Madrid had misdiagnosed the knee injury that Kylian Mbappe previous suffered with. It was claimed that the club’s medical department examined the wrong knee during tests, which led to the French forward playing three matches before the correct diagnosis was revealed.

It’s not the first time that Real Madrid’s medical department has come under the microscope, but regarding this matter, Mbappe himself has come out to set the record straight. Speaking to the media during France’s training camp on Wednesday (via MD), he stated that no such incident had occured.

“The information that Real Madrid examined my knee that was not wrong is totally false. There was always clear communication with the medical services.”

The situation with his knee has been a big concern for Mbappe. The issue initially started in December, and after spending a couple of weeks on the sidelines, he returned in January. But it was increasingly clear that he was not fully fit, which is why the decision was taken in February for him to fully recover, which he has now done.

Real Madrid concerned by Mbappe call-up

However, it’s far from ideal for Real Madrid that Mbappe is currently with France at their training camp in the United States. He only made his return to action against Manchester City last week, and he has yet to be deemed ready enough to start for Alvaro Arbeloa’s side. If he were to suffer a relapse on international duty, it would be disastrous at a crucial stage of the season for Los Blancos.

Real Madrid will not hope that Mbappe comes through the international break unscathed, as they seek to have him back at 100% for the final few weeks of the season. He will be a vital player for Arbeloa’s side, as they go in search of success in La Liga and the Champions League.