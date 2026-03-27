FIFA virus strikes Barcelona as star player injured during friendly

Barcelona had been hoping for a stress-free final international break of the 2025-26 season, but it won’t be the case. Hansi Flick has already had to deal with several high-profile injury blows throughout the campaign, and another headache could be coming his way.

Raphinha has already been ruled out for six weeks this season with back-to-back hamstring injuries, and another spell on the sidelines could be on the cards for the 28-year-old winger. The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) have confirmed that he was taken off during Friday’s friendly defeat to France with a muscle problem, as per Diario AS.

Raphinha felt discomfort in his right thigh during the first half of the match at Gillette Stadium, and in the coming hours, he will undergo medical tests with the Brazil national team’s doctors. At which point, it will be known what his injury status is, but right now, it is taken for granted that he won’t be able to face Croatia on Tuesday.

Ancelotti speaks on Raphinha blow

Speaking after the match, Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti addressed the situation with Raphinha. He confirmed that the Barcelona winger felt something in the latter stages of the first half, which is why the decision was taken for him to be withdrawn at half time.

“Raphinha played very well, then he had a problem at the end of the first half and we had to change him. His muscle bothered a little, and I think they will evaluate him (on Friday).”

Barcelona will be desperately hoping that Raphinha’s substitution was more of a precaution than anything else. They have a crucial run of fixtures coming up right after the international break, including three matches in 11 days against Atletico Madrid, and if they are to be without their talismanic wide man for this schedule, it would be a major blow.