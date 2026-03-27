Diego Simeone agrees to extend Atletico Madrid tenure

Diego Simeone is currently in the midst of his 14th season as head coach of Atletico Madrid, but there has been doubts about a 15th. The Argentine has been linked with taking over as Inter manager, although there is now considered to be no chance of this happening in the summer of 2026.

Atleti’s new era, spearheaded by Apollo Sports Capital, has also led to doubts about whether Simeone will remain in charge, but Diario AS have confirmed that he will. Talks recently took place between the 55-year-old and the club’s hierarchy, during which an agreement was reached for him to remain in charge until at least the end of the 2026-27 season.

Simeone has a clause in his contract that allows him to leave for nothing at the end of the season, but both he and Atleti have no plans for it to be activated. Together, they hope to bring more success back to the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, starting with the ongoing Copa del Rey and Champions League.

Atleti-Simeone talks planned for season’s end

The report has revealed that Atleti and Simeone will sit down together again at the end of the season. At that time, talks are expected to take place regarding a contract renewal offer, as the Argentine will only have 12 months left on his current deal by the time the summer comes around.

Atleti may have struggled to compete with Barcelona and Real Madrid in recent seasons, but for now, there does not appear to be any need for them to part ways with Simeone. He still appears to be the best man for the job, although it is inevitable that his time in charge will come to an end in the next few years.

But there needs to be no thought of that right now. Simeone is fully focused on leading Atleti to a successful end of the season.