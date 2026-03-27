Barcelona have started considering alternatives to Marcus Rashford, who is looking increasingly unlikely to return to Manchester United at the end of the season. The Catalans are looking to bring in a younger profile to compliment Raphinha, with Jan Virgili mentioned as a leading candidate in this regard.

Outside of Virgili, Barcelona are looking at several young winger options, and according to MD, one of them is Osasuna’s Victor Munoz. The 22-year-old, who has been a revelation at El Sadar since joining from Real Madrid last summer, recently earned his first Spain call-up, which comes off the back of six goals and five assists for Los Rojillos.

Barcelona have countless good reports of Munoz, but they have recognised that a summer deal will be very difficult to do. Osasuna will only sell if his €40m release clause is triggered, and even if the Catalans were to pay this (which is extremely unlikely), they could be stopped in their tracks by Real Madrid.

Real Madrid have Munoz buy-back clauses

Recently, Osasuna sporting director Braulio Vazquez confirmed that Real Madrid have a multi-year buy-back clause for Munoz, which is significantly below his release clause. In the event that Barcelona make a move, it would be likely that Los Blancos trigger their option for him to return to the Bernabeu, given they have also been impressed by his performances in Pamplona.

Taking this into account, Barcelona will have it very difficult to sign Munoz in the summer, even if he would be a fine addition to Hansi Flick’s squad. Real Madrid will not want the La Fabrica talent to end up at the Spotify Camp Nou, given that they would be losing control of his future to their arch rivals.

Barcelona may still try to sign Munoz, although it would be no surprise if alternative options were considered instead.