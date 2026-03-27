Earlier in the week, there was a lot of reaction to public comments made by Barcelona winger Roony Bardghji, who told Swedish television that he has been unhappy with his lack of minutes this season. The 20-year-old has made 22 appearances since joining from FC Copenhagen last summer, with the vast majority of those coming as a substitute.

The remarks took many Barcelona supporters by surprise, and within Can Barca, there has been equal bemusement. According to Sport, club officials don’t understand why Bardghji is unhappy about his playing time, given that it was made clear to him upon arrival that he would not be a regular starter during his first season.

Barcelona are clear that Bardghji needs time to adapt to Spanish football, and although he has impressed when called upon, this period is expected to last the remainder of the season. Furthermore, the fact that Lamine Yamal plays in his position is also an indication that the Sweden international should not be surprised about being a fringe player.

Barcelona stance on Bardghji summer exit

The fact that Bardghji has publicly aired his grievances did not go down well within Barcelona, but it has not changed their stance on a possible summer departure. They are committing to him being a regular member of their first team squad, and this will only change if he pushes to leave the Spotify Camp Nou in the lead-up to the transfer window opening in July.

Bardghji is, for now, committed to remaining at Barcelona. However, this could change if he continues to find minutes hard to come by during the final weeks of the season – if he does want to leave, the likelihood is that interest in his services will be high, as it was during the winter transfer window.