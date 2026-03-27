Earlier this week, Antoine Griezmann finalised his departure from Atletico Madrid, as he penned a contract with MLS side Orlando City, whom he will join at the end of the European season. The 35-year-old will bring down the curtain on his successful Los Colchoneros spell, and the club has now started their search for his replacement.

Sporting director Mateu Alemany will be tasked with identifying Griezmann’s successor, which will be easier said than done. However, he has already drawn up a three-man shortlist, and as per Sport, it is headlined by Paris Saint-Germain’s Lee Kang-in.

Atleti wanted to sign Lee in January, when they were looking to replace Atalanta-bound Giacomo Raspadori. They ended up settling on Ademola Lookman, but they have not forgot about the South Korea international, who will have chances to return to La Liga in the summer.

Greenwood, Ferran Torres complete the list

Mason Greenwood is also on Atleti’s radar, with club officials having been impressed with his efforts at Marseille. The former Getafe winger is appreciated for his finishing, speed and experience in La Liga, qualities that would allow him to be a more direct offensive reference in the post-Griezmann era.

Ferran Torres completes the list, with Alemany a big fan of the player he signed as Barcelona sporting director in 2022. The Catalans are increasingly open to allowing the former Manchester City forward to leave, as they plan to retain the services of Robert Lewandowski alongside a new number nine – which could be Atleti’s Julian Alvarez.

It promises to be another busy summer for Atleti, who want to continue closing the gap to Barcelona and Real Madrid above them. Whoever comes in to replace Griezmann will have big shoes to fill, which is why the pressure is on Alemany to ensure that the right selection is made.