Agent in talks with Barcelona over deal for Manchester City star

Barcelona have had a lot of joy using the free agent market in recent years, and they could be set to explore it again in the summer. On this occasion, they could use it land a player that has been in their sights for a number of years.

A new centre-back and striker are on the agenda for Barcelona, while they will also need to make a decision with loanees Joao Cancelo and Marcus Rashford – if either of them don’t say, a replacement will be needed. On top of this, they could be set to add a midfielder to their ranks, that being Bernardo Silva.

Silva will be leaving Manchester City when his contract expires in June, and he has set his sights on a move to the Spotify Camp Nou. His agent Jorge Mendes, who has a close relationship with recently re-elected Barcelona president Joan Laporta, has started work on securing that move for his client, with Sport reporting that work is underway to convince head coach Hansi Flick and sporting director Deco of the move.

Mendes is clear that Silva can play an important role for Barcelona over the next couple of years at least, with the 32-year-old’s versatility, technical quality and outstanding physique seen as traits that will help the Catalans in their bid to becoming the dominant force in Europe once again.

Barcelona have doubts about Silva deal

Understandably, Barcelona have doubts about signing Silva. The fact that he is 32 does not work in his favour, while he occupies positions where there is not a need for reinforcements. He plays best as a number 10 or on the right wing, as these positions are taken by the likes of Fermin Lopez, Dani Olmo and Lamine Yamal. He can play deeper, but even then, the Catalans have Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Marc Bernal and Gavi in their ranks, among others.

Silva would also command a high salary, which Barcelona cannot afford to hand out. They are still trying to return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule, and even if they manage to get it done, they will not have the space in their wage bill to sign him alongside their desired targets. Still, with Mendes involved, it would be no surprise to see Laporta, Deco and Flick convinced in the end.