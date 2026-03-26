Barcelona are sure to be busy during this summer’s transfer window, as they seek to reinforce Hansi Flick’s squad ahead of the 2026-27 season. The plan is for numerous signings to be made, but these could be offset by significant departures – especially if more funds are needed in order for the Catalans to return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen is a certainty to leave, while one of Robert Lewandowski or Ferran Torres is also expected to depart in order to allow a new striker to come in. There may also be movement in defence, particularly in the full-back department where doubts have arisen regarding starting pair Jules Kounde and Alejandro Balde.

In Balde’s case, Barcelona are prepared to hear offers from interested clubs. This stance has attracted the interest of Manchester United, Manchester City and Aston Villa, all of whom have enquired about the 22-year-old’s situation, as per MD.

Balde’s profile as an explosive full-back is appreciated in the Premier League, which is why he has a number of suitors there. Were he to leave Barcelona, the likelihood is that a move to England would be most likely.

Barcelona’s contract situation opens door to move

It must be remembered that Balde’s contract as a Barcelona player only runs until 2028. At this stage, no move has been made to offer a renewal, and with just over two years remaining until it ends, this summer would be the ideal time for the Catalans to get peak value for his services.

Barcelona may well consider letting Balde go in the summer, but the player himself has absolutely no plans to leave the Spotify Camp Nou. In this regard, he’s unlikely to move in 2026, but were he not to sign a new contract before the end of next season, the door could be opened wider in 2027.