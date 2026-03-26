Hansi Flick has installed a very good culture in the Barcelona dressing room, although some cracks have started to show. The latest involves Roony Bardghji, who has had a tough first season at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Bardghji joined last summer from FC Copenhagen, and while he has impressed whenever called upon by Flick, he has been limited to 22 appearances across all competitions – with the vast majority of those coming as a substitute.

Bardghji has now come out in the media and admitted that he is unhappy about his lack of playing time, as he told Sverige Television (via Sport).

“The truth is that until this moment I have had little playing time. I have patience but, honestly, I think I deserve to play more. I’m not 100% happy, but this is football. I respect those who have been in the squad for a long time, they are my teammates. I know what I can do, I have a lot of confidence in myself.”

Bardghji could leave Barcelona in the summer

During the winter transfer window, Bardghji had been linked with a move away from Barcelona, with FC Porto among the clubs to have shown interest. At that time, Flick closed the door on a move away for the Swedish winger, but in the summer, there could be chances for him to depart.

Barcelona are looking to sign a winger, and although Marcus Rashford is the favoured candidate, a versatile option that plays on both flanks is the preferred profile. If someone in that mould arrives, it would open the door for Bardghji to leave – either on loan or via a transfer – as he would likely fall down the pecking order on the right wing.

Bardghji will surely be one of the players to watch in the lead-up to the summer transfer window. He will have chances to leave Barcelona, and his comments – which will not have gone down well with Flick – are likely to have pushed him closer to the exit door.