Sporting director leading Atletico Madrid push for Barcelona forward

It’s believed that Barcelona will let one of their two current strikers leave during this summer’s transfer window. For much of the season, it has been expected that Robert Lewandowski, whose contract is up in June, will be the one to move on, but in recent weeks, speculation regarding Ferran Torres’ future has picked up.

Ferran made a flying start to the season, but since the turn of the year, he has struggled with his form. He’s scored three goals in his last 21 appearances across all competitions, and amid this troubling spell, Barcelona have decided that offers will be entertained for his services – and this is good news for Atletico Madrid.

According to Matteo Moretto (via Marca), Atleti are keen on signing Ferran. In particular, it is sporting director Mateu Alemany that is driving Los Colchoneros’ interest, as he plans to secure his services for the second time – after he brought him to Barcelona in the winter of 2022 from Manchester City.

Moretto has noted that Barcelona are yet to make a definitive decision on whether Ferran can leave this summer, but in the meantime, Atleti and Alemany will be sure to keep tabs on his situation.

Atleti plot move for Brazilian starlet

As per the aforementioned report, Atleti are also looking to strengthen their midfield options with the signing of Andre. The Corinthians star, who was previously close to joining Milan, is considered to be a top talent within the offices of the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, with a number of club officials said to “speak wonders of him”.

It remains to be seen who Atleti sign in the summer, but all signs point to it being another busy transfer window for the club, as they seek to finally close the gap on Barcelona and Real Madrid ahead of them in the La Liga pecking order.