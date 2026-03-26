Barcelona continue to have Julian Alvarez as their leading striker target for the upcoming summer transfer window. However, Atletico Madrid have made it clear that they have no plans to sell the Argentina international, although that in itself may not be enough to keep him at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

Atleti want to make sure there is absolutely no chance of Alvarez leaving in the summer, and their way of doing that will be to offer him a new deal. As per Marca, a contract extension has been proposed by sporting director Mateu Alemany, which would increase a significant salary increase.

Atleti are prepared to offer Alvarez wages of €10m per year (€9m fixed with an extra €1m from easy-to-achieve objectives). Los Colchoneros bosses want an agreement secured before the summer transfer window opens in July, as that would pour cold water on Barcelona’s hopes of signing their number one target.

Atleti are aware that they need to match Alvarez’s ambitions, but while they continue working to catch up to Barcelona and Real Madrid, they want to ensure that their number 19 is their flagship player – and in particular, that he feels that way. Keeping him happy will be the key to agreeing new terms, which in turn, would keep him at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano for years to come.

Talks will take place soon

As of yet, no officials talks have taken place between Atleti and Alvarez, but the player is aware that a new contract offer will be coming his way. He must decide whether to sign it, or alternatively, he can turn it down in the hopes of seeking a move away during the summer transfer window.

The situation with Alvarez will be one to watch over the coming weeks and months. Atleti are determined to bring the saga to an end as soon as possible, but whether that happens will be down to the man himself.