Arsenal offered chance to sign Real Madrid midfielder

Real Madrid could see a number of prominent players leave the club during the upcoming summer transfer window. Dani Carvajal and Antonio Rudiger are among those out of contract in June, while in the case of Eduardo Camavinga, he could be sold.

It has been a difficult season for Camavinga, who has struggled to hold down a regular starting spot in the Real Madrid midfield. This has largely been due to injury, although the recent emergence of Thiago Pitarch has meant that the France international has dropped down the pecking order, given that head coach Alvaro Arbeloa is a big fan of the 18-year-old La Fabrica graduate.

Coupled with the expectation that Real Madrid will sign a new defensive midfielder in the summer, Camavinga could have chances to leave. Offers will be heard for him, and one of those could come from Arsenal, with The Daily Briefing reporting that the Premier League leaders have been offered the chance to move for the 23-year-old.

Liverpool and Chelsea are also actively involved in the race to sign Camavinga, but the fact that Arsenal are looking likely to win this season’s Premier League could give them the edge, in the event that they were to make their own move.

Real Madrid want at least €50m to let Camavinga go

At times, Camavinga has been a fantastic player for Real Madrid, but right now, he appears to be behind the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni, Fede Valverde, Arda Guler, Jude Bellingham and Pitarch in the midfield pecking order, which is why the club are prepared to open the door to his departure – but only if they were to receive an offer in excess of €50m.

It will be interesting to see how Camavinga’s situation plays out over the summer, but right now, it is safe to say that his future as a Real Madrid player is looking increasingly uncertain.