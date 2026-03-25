Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Antoine Griezmann will leave Atletico Madrid at the end of the season to join Orlando City. The 35-year-old, whose end-of-career dream has been to play in the United States, becomes the latest big name to move to the MLS, following in the footsteps of Lionel Messi, Rodrigo De Paul and Son Heung-min.

This week, Griezmann’s former national team France face Brazil in a friendly in the United States, and ahead of that match, Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior was asked for his thoughts on the deal. As per Diario AS, he was also quizzed on whether he sees himself in the MLS in the years to come.

“I think Griezmann will contribute a lot to MLS. As for me coming here, I’m not thinking about that. I’m thinking about Real Madrid and staying there for a long time.”

Vinicius assesses Brazil’s 2026 World Cup chances

Vinicius was also asked about how he sees his current level, while he also gave his verdict on how he sees Brazil in terms of the teams in contention to win this summer’s World Cup.

“I don’t pay much attention to what people say. I know my job and I’m very committed to the World Cup. It’s where all the players want to be. As for my performance, I always try to be at my best.

“I think we’re not one of the favourites based on the results we’ve had – but rather, the weight of the shirt, the weight of the players we have here. We just needed to fit in, and after Ancelotti came in, we have a better idea of how to play. It takes a lot of pressure off us.”

The next few months will be big for Vinicius. He hopes to end the season on a high with Real Madrid, and if he does, it could set him up well for a prominent World Cup.