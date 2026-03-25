Real Madrid may have won the Madrid derby on Sunday, but they have lost Fede Valverde to suspension on the back of it. The Uruguayan midfielder was sent off at the Bernabeu after a strong challenge on Atletico Madrid’s Alex Baena, meaning that he is now staring a ban in the face.

The Technical Committee of Referees (CTA) informed the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) that the decision made by referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero was the correct one, which left the matter in the hands of the Competition Committee to decide Valverde’s punishment. This Wednesday, they have now come to a decision, and it is one that Real Madrid will be satisfied with.

As per Diario AS, Valverde has been handed a one-match suspension by the Committee. The action of serious foul play had opened the door to a ban of two games, but the decision has been made for the minimum sanction to be handed out.

Competition Committee throw out Real Madrid appeal

Real Madrid had appealed Valverde’s dismissal, claiming that he had tried to play the ball, but he mistimed the challenge. The Competition Committee did not agree however, as they sided with Munuera Montero’s interpretation.

The decision means that Valverde will sit out Real Madrid’s first match after the international break, which is against Mallorca at Son Moix. However, he will be able to face Girona the following week, although given that match comes between the two legs of their Champions League quarter-final against Girona, there is a chance that he is rested anyway.

It is a blow for Real Madrid to be without Valverde for the trip to Mallorca, especially given the form he has been in. However, they can be thankful that it is only a one-match ban, as precedent showed that a two-match suspension was possible.