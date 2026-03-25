Prior to the international break, Kylian Mbappe returned to action with Real Madrid after three weeks out. The French forward had been struggling with a knee issue for a couple of months, and he was forced to stop on a couple on occasions – in December and February, but he appears to be back at 100% now.

Mbappe underwent tests at Real Madrid’s Valdebebas training facility on numerous occasions, and while it was believed that the issue was not serious, he travelled to France for a second opinion on the injury. It was at this point that the situation was clarified to the 27-year-old.

According to journalist Daniel Riolo (via MD), Mbappe was angry at how Real Madrid handled the process, despite him recently stating the opposite. He also claimed that medical personnel at Valdebebas examined the France international’s wrong knee during the initial tests.

“He had a bad diagnosis in Madrid, he visibly did not like it and was even angry. What is said in the ‘authorised circles’ is that the mistake was absolutely huge. It is said that at Real Madrid they examined the wrong knee. For Real Madrid, it is a total shame what has happened. I think we have avoided the worst for Mbappé.”

Misdiagnosis came back in December

Further information from The Athletic (also covered by MD) has revealed that this situation actually played out in December. Real Madrid initially tested Mbappe’s knee and found nothing wrong, after which he went on to play three more matches before he realised the medical staff’s error.

Real Madrid will be pleased that Mbappe is back now, but equally, there will be concern about the reports surrounding this situation. The club’s medical staff have been under-fire on numerous occasions in recent years, and this is the latest where a lot of concern has been raised.