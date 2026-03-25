In recent weeks, Barcelona have been linked with signing a new goalkeeper during this summer’s transfer window. Marc-Andre ter Stegen is projected to leave if an opportunity presents itself, while Wojciech Szczesny may choose 2026 as the right time to retire – this time, for good.

In that case, Barcelona would need a new goalkeeper, given that Inaki Pena is unlikely to be seen as an ideal backup to Joan Garcia. Club officials have identified a leading candidate ahead of the summer, that being Real Sociedad and Spain star Alex Remiro.

Barcelona sporting director Deco has already held talks with Remiro’s representatives, and the man himself has now been asked about this speculation. As per La Sexta (via Sport), he did not close the door on a possible move to the Spotify Camp Nou.

“I’ve heard something on the networks, but now I’m very focused on La Real. We have the Copa del Rey final and we are very focused and excited about winning it. Barça? You never know.”

Remiro on Joan Garcia battle

If he were to join Barcelona, Remiro would be going up against Garcia for the starting spot. He is also competing against the 24-year-old for a place in Spain’s squad for the 2026 World Cup, a battle that he is relishing.

“He sees himself at the World Cup and I see myself too. Whatever happens, Spain will have three great goalkeepers. If he says that I am a cat, he will be a panther or something much better. He is barbaric. I am happy to coincide with him to train, learn, take the good things from him. It is a pleasure to be able to train with him because he is very good between the sticks, with his feet, he is a leader…”

It will be interesting to see whether Barcelona move for Remiro in the summer, but the La Real goalkeeper certainly appears open to the move, which will be encouraging for Deco and co.