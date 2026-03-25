Son of Cristiano Ronaldo poised to sign for Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo spent nine very successful seasons at the Bernabeu, and soon, his son could follow in his footsteps by signing for Real Madrid.

15-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo Jr is currently in the youth academy of Al-Nassr, whom his father has played for since 2022. However, he is now seemingly set to join Real Madrid, with The Athletic (via Marca) reporting that he trained with the club’s 16 side on Tuesday morning.

Ronaldo Jr, who has also played for the Manchester United and Juventus academies during his short career thus far, has already debuted for Portugal at U15 level, and he now appears set to make the next significant step. Although nothing has been confirmed regarding a possible move to Real Madrid, the fact that he is training in La Fabrica suggests that he will be signing in the coming weeks.

Move hints at possible Ronaldo Sr return

If his signing for Real Madrid is confirmed, Ronaldo Jr will be able to reside at La Fabrica, alongside a number of other academy stars. However, the fact that he will be returning to the Spanish capital now is understandably causing discussion on whether his father will also head back soon.

Ronaldo is contracted at Al-Nassr for another 15 months, and the likelihood is that he sees out his contract at the Saudi Pro League, given his desire to reach the 1000 career goals – he’s currently on 964 – milestone before he hangs up his boots.

Upon retiring, there is every chance that Ronaldo returns to Spanish shores. He recently purchased 25% of Almeria, and alongside keeping an eye on his son, he could take an active role in the Segunda club.

It remains to be seen whether Ronaldo returns to Spain in the next couple of years, but in terms of his son, it does appear that following in his father’s footsteps by signing for Real Madrid is the next step in his own career.