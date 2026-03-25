Barcelona prepared to sanction summer exit for 16-goal forward

It promises to be a busy 2026 summer transfer window for Barcelona, who are hoping to make several big signings ahead of next season. On the other hand, there could also exits, which could help facilitate the arrivals deemed necessary to strengthen Hansi Flick’s squad for the 2026-27 campaign.

The plan is for two attackers to be be signed, with the likelihood being that one of those is Marcus Rashford on a permanent deal from Manchester United. A new number nine is also desired, and in order for one to arrive, it is taken for granted that someone will leave.

It has been expected for months that Robert Lewandowski will be the one to depart, but Barcelona are now considering a contract offer for the Polish striker. In turn, they are open to hearing offers for Ferran Torres, as ESPN have reported.

Barcelona have decided that now is the time for Ferran to leave, given that he is out of contract next summer (2027). The upcoming transfer window would be the last time they can secure a fee for his services, and rather than offering a renewal, they would prefer to sell him to one of his interested parties.

Ferran has previously attracted Premier League interest

If Ferran does leave Barcelona, a return to the Premier League would be likely. The former Manchester City attacker has previously attracted interest from Aston Villa, who could be prepared to return to the bidding this summer if it becomes clear that a transfer is possible.

It will be interesting to see how Ferran’s situation plays out during the summer transfer window. He had a excellent first half of the season, but he’s struggled for goals in recent months, which has likely had an impact on Barcelona’s decision to consider offers. If he picks up again in the coming weeks, it could change again.