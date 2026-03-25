Barcelona stance on Ronald Araujo exit amid Liverpool interest

Over the course of the season, there has been continued speculation regarding the future of Ronald Araujo at Barcelona. The Uruguayan defender has struggled for prominence, which is why he has been linked with a move away from the Spotify Camp Nou during this summer’s transfer window.

Araujo took a mental health break in November, and since returning to the side weeks later, he has regularly been benched. He has been used more in recent weeks, but primarily as a right-back due to the recent injuries for Jules Kounde, Eric Garcia and Alejandro Balde.

Because of this, clubs have started to take a keen interest in his situation. Liverpool are among those prepared to move for Araujo, but Barcelona are more than happy to retain the services of their club captain, as Sport have revealed.

Barcelona are satisfied with Araujo’s level of performance, while they also consider him to be an important player for the present and future – largely due to his versatility, as well as the difference characteristics he has compared to other Barcelona defenders.

Christensen offer on the table

Another case to follow will be that of Andreas Christensen, whose contract expires at the end of the season. Barcelona have communicated their plans to offer the Denmark international a new deal, although it would include a very significant pay decrease, but with bonuses to incentivise playing.

Barcelona want to have at least five centre-backs at their disposal for the start of next season, which is why they want Christensen to renew. However, they are aware that the offer is far from lucrative, and with clubs circling, there is every chance that he decides to end his time at the Spotify Camp Nou.

It remains to be seen how the situations with Araujo and Christensen play out, but both have many chances to remain at Barcelona going into next season.