Barcelona star declares Spain favourites for 2026 World Cup

Spain are preparing for the final international break of the 2025-26 season, which has already been full of drama. La Roja had been due to face Argentina in La Finalissima this weekend, but due to being unable to agree a venue, the showpiece event was cancelled.

This was a great disappointment for Spain, and defender Pau Cubarsi was among those to feel let down. As per Marca, the Barcelona defender admitted that he had been looking forward to facing Lionel Messi for the first time in his career.

“It would have been a dream to play a match like this against Argentina, against Messi. It hasn’t been possible, but we really want to play. It’s a little bit of a shame that it is not that match against Messi, but we came with a lot of desire. It was also the chance to win a title.”

Cubarsi: Spain have ideal dynamic to win 2026 World Cup

Spain will be going for glory this summer at the 2026 World Cup, and Cubarsi sees his side as the team to beat going into the tournament in North America. He also believes the current crop of players represents an ideal mixture of youth and experience.

“Of course, I think we are favourites. In the end we have just had a spectacular European Championship. I personally also played the Olympic Games and some players are in the senior team right now. We come with a good dynamic. That’s why I think we’re favourites. But without forgetting that there are other great teams.

“I would say it’s more of a virtue (to be a young squad), because in the end they are new life, new generations that come to give their all, to give their all on the field. I think that is very important. But you also have the other side of the squad, which is a bit more veteran and knows how the games go. Experience also takes a very important step. This mixture of youth and experience is perfect.”

Cubarsi looks ahead to season run-in with Barcelona

Cubarsi was also asked to look ahead to the upcoming Champions League quarter-final against Atletico Madrid, as well as the La Liga title race with Real Madrid.

“It will be different from the Copa del Rey. It’s the Champions League quarter-finals and you have to go all out, because you know that these are two games in which you have to give your best. The best teams remain.

“We always look at ourselves. We always have to get three points, win every game and do things well. For sure, if we do that and win all the games, we will be champions.”