Barcelona identify €75m alternative to Julian Alvarez

Barcelona intend to sign a new striker this summer, with it looking increasingly like that one of their number nines will leave when the transfer window opens. At this stage, Julian Alvarez is their leading target, although a deal with Atletico Madrid will be incredibly difficult to do – even if the Catalans secure their long-awaited return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule.

The plan is for a top-level number nine to sign, with whoever stays out of Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres being the backup. Alvarez may be out of reach, and although Barcelona will try to get a deal done, they have begun to make arrangements in the event that Atleti keep the door closed.

According to MD, one of the alternatives that Barcelona have identified is Victor Osimhen. The Galatasaray striker is appreciated within Can Barca, with his record of 56 goals in 70 appearances since moving to Türkiye standing out among other options.

Despite this, the report notes that Barcelona officials have some doubts about Osimhen – namely, regarding his attitude. The manner of his Napoli exit in 2024 sits in the minds of those that will rule on the number nine signing, which is why he is not considered to be high up the list of Plan B candidates.

Barcelona rule on Vlahovic, Sesko moves

Barcelona are continuing to scour market for Alvarez alternatives, but in the meantime, two have been ruled out. The Catalans had been interested in Benjamin Sesko prior to his Manchester United move last summer, and although the door is ajar regarding a possible Old Trafford exit, there are no plans to re-ignite their interest.

Meanwhile, there are also no plans to move for Dusan Vlahovic. The Juventus and Serbia man is out of contract in the summer, but despite being a market opportunity, Barcelona do not see him as having the desired quality to be Hansi Flick’s new starting striker.