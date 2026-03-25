Last summer, Atletico Madrid prised Alex Baena away from Villarreal, and they are ready to raid La Ceramica again in 2026. On this occasion, they are eyeing one of the rising stars of the 2025-26 season, as they seek to continue improving Diego Simeone’s squad.

Defence is an area that Atleti want to address in the summer, especially considering that up to three current players could be on their way out. Right-back and centre-back options could be on the way out, and rather than signing one player each for the positions, sporting director Mateu Alemany has identified one target that would fill both voids.

That player is Pau Navarro. As per Diario AS, Atleti are keeping tabs on the Villarreal defender, whom they see as being able to follow a similar path to Marc Pubill, who has been a revelation at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in recent months.

Atleti have started to alter their transfer policy. More and more young Spanish talents are starting to arrive, with Navarro could be the latest to do in the summer, as Los Colchoneros seek to add to existing players Pubill and Rodrigo Mendoza.

Premier League clubs also keen on Navarro

Navarro has had an excellent season at Villarreal. He started out as a backup right-back option, but in recent months, he has been a focal point in the centre of defence, where the Yellow Submarine had been lacking after Juan Foyth suffered yet another long-term injury.

Villarreal are likely to consider offers for Navarro, although their asking price is not yet known. Atleti look to be in the mix, but Diario AS have noted that Premier League clubs are also circling the 20-year-old defender, who could be the next big sale that the Yellow Submarine make. All signs point to movement taking place over the summer.