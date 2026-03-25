Atletico Madrid losing interest in Tottenham Hotspur defender

Atletico Madrid are poised to have another big-spending summer transfer window in 2026, with multiple areas in Diego Simeone’s squad needing to be addressed. One of those is central defence, where there could be several exits.

Jose Maria Gimenez has been strong linked with ending his 13-year stay at the club, while Clement Lenglet could also be on his way out a year after joining permanently from Barcelona. In terms of replacements, Cristian Romero continues to be linked with a move to the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, as Atleti consider adding to their growing Argentine contingent.

Atleti tried to sign Romero last summer, and 12 months on, they could make their move again. However, it has now been reported by Sky Sports (via Atletico Universe) that several club officials have reservations about signing the 2022 World Cup winner.

Price is an issue for Atleti

According to the report, there is a feeling within Atleti that Romero’s asking price, which is likely to be in excess of €50m, would not be worth it. €30m is considered to an acceptable amount to pay for the 27-year-old, who still has another three years remaining on his contract at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

Furthermore, Atleti have started to alter their transfer policy, which makes a move for Romero less likely. The success of Marc Pubill’s move from Almeria has prompted sporting director Mateu Alemany to target young Spanish talents, which is why Villarreal’s Pau Navarro could be more likely to join.

It remains to be seen whether Atleti move for Romero in the summer. He would be an ideal addition to Simeone’s squad, but whether the finances are deemed acceptable is a different story. Considering that several positions need to be addressed over the course of the transfer window, Los Colchoneros cannot afford to go big on the Argentina international.