Sevilla seal agreement with Matias Almeyda replacement

Sevilla have wasted no time in bringing in a new manager following their decision to cut ties with Matias Almeyda on Monday. The Argentine manager was dismissed with Los Nervionenses just three points above the relegation zone.

A 2-0 defeat to Valencia at home proved to be the final straw for the Sevilla board, who ended Almeyda’s reign after just 32 games. Sevilla currently have the worst defensive record in the division, with 49 goals conceded from their 29 games.

Sevilla closing in on Luis Garcia Plaza agreement

Sevilla will have a new manager in place for their crucial relegation battle clash with Real Oviedo after the international break though. Diario AS say that an agreement has been found with former Alaves manager Luis Garcia Plaza to take over from Almeyda. Negotiations back on Sunday, and have already reached a conclusion. Sevilla elected to to go with an experienced hand for their relegation battle over the likes of Diego Martinez and Manolo Jimenez.

Eight managers in four years

Almeyda becomes the latest Sevilla manager to fall victim to the coaching carousel at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. Garcia plaza becomes the ninth coach since Julian Lopetegui was sacked back in 2022, the most prolific rate of managerial appointments in La Liga over the period. It speaks to the instability in Nervion, and Sporting Director Antonio Cordon is the third over that same time period. Were Sevilla to go down, it would put their current takeover bid at risk too.

Sergio Ramos is currently heading up a conglomerate that have agreed a price with the current shareholders, but are still within their due diligence period. Should Sevilla go down, it may well scare off investors, given Los Nervionenses still have considerable debt to deal with. It could be a crucial final two months of the season to decide the fate of the club.