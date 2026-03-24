Real Madrid may have won the Madrid derby on Sunday, but they will need to do without Fede Valverde for a little while after he was sent off in the closing stages at the Bernabeu. The Uruguayan midfielder was adjudged to have committed serious foul play with his challenge on Alex Baena, which baffled head coach Alvaro Arbeloa.

Given the reaction to the dismissal, it would be no surprise if Real Madrid appealed Valverde’s suspension. However, it would be difficult for it to be overturned, given that the Referee’s Committee (CTA) have decided that the decision made by referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero was the correct one.

As per Diario AS, Valverde’s dismissal was analysed in this week’s instalment of Tiempo de Review, with it being ruled that Munuera Montero’s call, and that of the VAR for not getting involved, were the right ones.

“The referee sanctions the action with a direct red card, interpreting that he kicks an opponent without the ball being at a distance from being played, using excessive force.

“After reviewing the images at different angles and speed, confirms that the point of contact, the nature of the action and the intensity are compatible with serious foul play and decides not to intervene considering that there is no clear and manifest error in the field decision.”

Llorente penalty complaints not addressed

Meanwhile, Tiempo de Review did not look at the clash in the opening minutes between Marcos Llorente and Dani Carvajal, for which Atletico Madrid were screaming for a penalty. The midfielder appeared to taken out after getting a shot away, but no foul was given by Munuera Montero nor VAR, much to Los Colchoneros’ bewilderment and fury.

Interestingly, Atleti had tweeted on Tuesday morning to say that they were waiting for the incident to be addressed on Tiempo de Review, so the fact that it wasn’t will have been a disappointment for them.