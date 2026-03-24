Real Madrid end doubts over future of star name

Real Madrid secured a crucial victory over Atletico Madrid in their derby clash on Sunday night. Beyond its importance for the remainder of the Liga title race, it was a win that cemented a number of things in the minds of the players and hierarchy.

Arbeloa has managed to turn the atmosphere around in a matter of weeks, masterminding their progress to the Champions League quarter-finals. It seems he is also earning the respect of the dressing room in the process, starting with Vinicius Junior.

Doubts over Vinicius continuity under Alonso

The turnaround has perhaps been most evident in Vinicius, who did not see eye-to-eye with Xabi Alonso, and rebelled against some of his decisions. With less than two years left on his deal, Vinicius went as far as communicating to the Real Madrid hierarchy that he would not renew his deal while Alonso was in charge. Even before Alonso arrived, Vinicius was in a contract dispute with the Real Madrid hierarchy, and talks have been put off until the summer.

Vinicius now expected to renew Real Madrid deal

However with Vinicius now replicating his form of two years ago, and enjoying a good relationship with Arbeloa, Diario AS say that there is no doubt within Real Madrid now that he will renew his contract at the Bernabéu. Los Blancos and Arbeloa were intent on getting the best Vinicius back, and went about ensuring he felt their affection. Real Madrid were clear that it would not take place under Alonso, but now his renewal is described as ‘closer than ever’.

It represents a major step in Real Madrid’s planning for the coming seasons, as it looks as if Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius will be the pair of forwards to lead Los Blancos. The Brazilian seems to have found his equilibrium again after two seasons removed from his best.