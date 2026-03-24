The hotseat in Bilbao is a unique one, and for the first time in seven years, could be occupied by a non-Spanish manager. With Ernesto Valverde announcing his departure from Athletic Club at the end of the season, Los Leones are currently casting for their new manager.

Valverde explained at the weekend that it was a decision that he had made some time ago, as he comes to the end of his third stint at Athletic, and a four-year spell in charge. Immediately, one of his former players, Andoni Iraola, was installed as the favourite to take over at San Mames.

Edin Terzic: Favourite to take over under Uriarte

However it seems that former Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic is now in pole position. That was the idea that Athletic President Jon Uriarte has in mind, say Sky Sport DE (via Marca), who say that Terzic is very open to the idea of taking the job. With summer elections on the horizon though, it is not certain that Uriarte will be the one making the call.

🚨🆕 Edin #Terzic is currently the top favourite for the Athletic Bilbao job next season, and 43 y/o formend Borussia Dortmund manager himself is very open to the move. Ernesto Valverde will leave in summer, talks with Terzic are already advanced – but elections at the club… pic.twitter.com/QVJIeZB5r1 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) March 23, 2026

Andoni Iraola and Inigo Perez also in the running

Iraola no doubt remains among the top choices at San Mames all the same. Terzic’s name had been mentioned before Valverde’s decision had been made public, but Iraola has a long-standing connection to Athletic, and many see him on the bench at some point in his career. Iraola does tend to wait until the end of the season to make his decision on what he will do the following season though, which could tempt Athletic into finding an option willing to commit now.

Another popular appointment would be Rayo Vallecano manager and former Iraola assistant Inigo Perez. Like Iraola, he is out of contract in the summer, and has impressed with his work in Vallecas.