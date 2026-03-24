Barcelona have been working with a relatively short squad over the last few seasons, but if there is one position they do have depth in, it is the number 10 spot. A number of players are capable of operating there, but Dani Olmo and Fermin Lopez have primarily been battling it out for game time for the past two seasons.

Olmo arrived as the big-money signing in 2024, but Lopez has outperformed him over the duration of the last two seasons, and earned Hansi Flick’s trust as a starter. Lopez received interest from England last summer, but turned down the chance to move to Chelsea, and recently signed a contract extension until 2031.

Manchester United willing to bid €100m for Fermin Lopez

Nevertheless, that does not seem to have staved off interest from abroad. El Chiringuito report that Manchester United are willing to spend as much as €100m on Lopez this summer. That said, it is noted that neither Lopez nor Barcelona are keen on the move at this stage, and would not welcome a bid.

🚨 EXCLUSIVA @10JoseAlvarez | Los FICHAJES QUE QUIERE el BARÇA. 👀 "Bastoni, Grimaldo y Jan Virgili". pic.twitter.com/Nt89Xdgw6F — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) March 24, 2026

Barcelona set for busier summer?

There is some suggestion that it could be a busier summer for Barcelona this year though, with the club briefing that they will be back within their salary limit for the first time in four years. As a result, making sales could provide Director of Football Deco with more flexibility to work in the transfer market.

🚨 Gerard Martín and Ronald Araújo are not listening to offers that are arriving for them because they're only interested in continuing at FC Barcelona. [@gbsans] pic.twitter.com/shXMe0euhk — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 23, 2026

An example of that is Barcelona seemingly open to listen to offers for the likes of Jules Kounde and Alejandro Balde, regular starters over the past three years. Lopez seems to have earned his spot among Barcelona’s starting XI, and for the time being, it seems more likely they will look to hold onto him. That in turn could cast doubt on Dani Olmo’s situation though.