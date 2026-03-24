Key Barcelona midfielder at risk of missing Atletico Madrid clashes

Barcelona may be without key midfielder Frenkie de Jong for their Champions League quarter-final first leg against Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou. The Dutchman sustained a hamstring injury in late February, and was expected to be back after the international break, but his recovery could extend into April.

The Catalan side face Atletico Madrid at the Metropolitano on the 4th of April, one of three ties in 11 days against Los Colchoneros, with the Barcelona derby against Espanyol sandwiched between them. Hansi Flick is hoping to get several players back from injury in time for a crucial run.

Frenkie de Jong could miss Atletico Madrid clashes

As per MD, de Jong’s recovery may be extended into April, and he is likely to miss the first clash against Los Colchoneros in La Liga. The Dutchman should be fit in time to face Espanyol at Camp Nou on the 11th of April, but is in doubt for the first leg of the quarter-final against Atletico.

Optimism over Jules Kounde and Alejandro Balde

The other two players that Flick will hope to get back in time are Alejandro Balde and Jules Kounde. Both picked up injuries in the same game, as Barcelona beat Atletico 3-0 in the return leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final. Balde is expected to be back after the international break, but Kounde could take a week longer. Even so, the Frenchman will be aiming to face Atletico at Camp Nou on the 8th of April.

10 years without the legendary Johan Cruyff, but his legacy remains forever. ♾️ pic.twitter.com/maf6mx3fjk — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 24, 2026

Another concern for Flick will be Eric Garcia, who has played just 20 minutes in Barcelona’s last four outings, due to concern over injury. Flick has been forced to improvise with his defensive options over the past month, but appears to have settled on the defensive partnership of Gerard Martin and Pau Cubarsi. Garcia, Balde and Kounde will have to battle for their spot in the starting team on their return.