Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez has been a Real Madrid target for some time, and this summer might the year he has the best chance of doing so. After not signing a replacement for Luka Modric or Toni Kroos, it looks as if Los Blancos will pursue a midfielder this summer, and they could target Fernandez.

The 25-year-old has been tracked by Real Madrid since his time at River Plate, and were interested before his move from Benfica to Chelsea too. Previously, Fernandez was coy on his future, with supposed interest from Paris Saint-Germain. Talksport say that Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia are also interested, but that Fernandez would not consider a move there. In terms of Paris Saint-Germain’s interest, Fernandez would prefer a move to La Liga.

Enzo Fernandez comments on Real Madrid interest

As Fernandez traveled to join up with the Argentina squad this week, he was asked about links to Real Madrid, and had the following to say.

“We’ll see after the World Cup. We’ve had zero talks as of now. Honestly, nothing yet [with Real Madrid]. Now I am focused on Chelsea and what’s left in the last few games this season.”

Move appeals to Fernandez

Real Madrid are yet to take any formal steps towards signing Fernandez, but he is one of the names on their shortlist for this summer. Despite the lack of movement, Talksport say that Fernandez would be open to a ‘dream move’ to Real Madrid. He is unhappy with the sacking of Enzo Maresca, and is keen to play week in, week out in the Champions League, something that isn’t guaranteed at Chelsea are not overly concerned by these developments, as he is under contract until 2030, and that they are willing to offer him a new deal with improved terms.

It certainly seems that Los Blancos will make a move for a midfielder this summer, but Fernandez looks as if would be on the more expensive side. Chelsea have little reason to jump down from the €120m price tag that they paid for Fernandez, and that would be a hefty for Real Madrid to pay for a 25-year-old-