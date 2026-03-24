Real Madrid have plans to sign a new midfielder this summer, as they seek to finally replace the voids left by Toni Kroos and Luka Modric’s exits in 2024 and 2025 respectively. They’ve been strongly linked with Enzo Fernandez in recent weeks, but he is not the only Chelsea star that they are aware of.

Earlier in the season, Real Madrid were reported to be looking at Moises Caicedo, who has been one of the best midfielders in the Premier League since he joined Chelsea. He’s been seen as a good option to come into Alvaro Arbeloa’s squad during the summer, although it would be an extremely difficult deal to pull off.

Chelsea have no plans to entertain offers for Caicedo, and the player himself has now made it clear that he does not want to leave Stamford Bridge, as he told the media on Monday (via Diario AS).

“I’m focused on my club. I have a contract with Chelsea and I want to be a legend there, God willing. My intention is to stay there and finish in the best way.”

Caicedo has previously dreamt of Real Madrid move

Back in 2023, prior to joining Chelsea, Caicedo admitted that he would love to join Real Madrid one day. However, he now has no plans for a move to the Bernabeu, which is not overly ideal for Los Blancos.

This is unlikely to be too much of a blow for Real Madrid, who have never considered Caicedo to be a serious target. His profile is too similar to that of Aurelien Tchouameni, who has been a standout performer over the course of the season so far, despite the struggles that have taken place in midfield.

It will be interesting to see who Real Madrid go for in the summer. Vitinha remains a dream target, while they have also been linked with young guns Kees Smit and Chema Andres.