Barcelona teammate could facilitate Joao Cancelo transfer

Barcelona have made clear their desire to sign Joao Cancelo on a permanent basis during this summer’s transfer window. Hansi Flick has already signed off, with the head coach having been very impressed with the impact made by the Portuguese defender since he returned for a second spell in January.

The problem for Barcelona is that they will only sign Cancelo if he arrives without a transfer fee, and currently, Al Hilal are not prepared to accept these conditions. They are demanding at least €15m in order for a deal to be done in the summer, which has led to doubts about whether an agreement can be reached.

However, there is some hope for Barcelona, even if Al Hilal do not relent regarding Cancelo’s asking price. As per MD, the Saudi Pro League side’s interest in Marc Casado could put the wheels in motion for a deal to be done that suits all parties.

Casado is a prime candidate to be sold this summer. He’s below Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Marc Bernal and Gavi in the defensive midfield pecking order, and with Eric Garcia and Dani Olmo also capable of playing in that role, there is little need for Barcelona to retain his services if they feel he has a market.

Casado will have final say on the matter

Ultimately, the final decision will be made by Casado. He remains happy at Barcelona despite his lack of prominence, although he could look to move on if he decides that he wants to be a starter elsewhere. Al Hilal would be in the hunt, but given that a number of clubs in the Premier League and La Liga are also following his situation, he could prefer to remain in Europe, which would increase his chances of earning a Spain call-up in the future.