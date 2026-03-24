Flick with Marc Casado as he comes off.
Barcelona

Barcelona midfielder can cash in on interest this summer

Image via Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Barcelona are predicted to have a busier summer than they have in recent years this time round, with the club briefing that they will finally be back within their salary limit four years later. It means that Director of Football Deco could be more willing to sanction sales, with the club able to use the funds from a sale with more flexibility.

One of the names that other clubs will be keeping a close eye on is Marc Casado. The Spain international was one of the stories of the season last winter, but after Frenkie de Jong returned to the side, faded into the background. Since, Casado has struggled to recover either the form or the game time he had in the early stages of Hansi Flick’s management.

Saudi Arabia try to tempt Casado into move

 

Hence this summer could see Casado seek a move away from Barcelona for more game time. While he will see out this season with the Blaugrana, MD say that Casado is currently focused on finishing the season with Barcelona, but the prospect of a move to Saudi Arabia has been put to him, and they will likely make it worth his while financially.

Last summer, Atletico Madrid, Wolves and West Ham United were all linked to Casado in a potential €30m move, but he prioritised remaining at Camp Nou.

Added competition at Barcelona

 

One of the factors in his decrease in minutes this season has been the emergence of Marc Bernal, after de Jong’s return to the starting XI last season. The 18-year-old is coming back from his cruciate ligament injury, but has already seemingly usurped Casado in the pecking order. Unless there is movement away from the club, it looks likely Casado will struggle for minutes again next season.

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Tags Barcelona Marc Casado Saudi Arabia

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