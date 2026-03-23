Real Madrid were able to celebrate a first Bernabeu victory over Atletico Madrid in the city derby in five years in La Liga on Sunday night, and it was a win that was important emotionally, and in the title race. Los Blancos did beat Atletico in the Spanish Supercup in January, but were able to exact revenge in front of their own fans for their 5-2 drubbing in September.

In particular, Vinicius Junior was able to vindicate himself. After a brace against Manchester City in the Champions League, the Brazilian followed up with another decisive brace against Atletico, grabbing the winner. He was brought off to a standing ovation in the final minutes of the encounter.

Vinicius claps back at Diego Simeone

One of the headlines from the derby in Saudi Arabia in January, a 2-1 win for Real Madrid, was the spat between Vinicius and Diego Simeone. The Argentine manager was seen shouting at Vinicius that ‘Florentino [Perez] is going to kick you out’, amid rumours about the latter’s future at Real Madrid. He later apologised to Vinicius and Perez, admitting that his behaviour was not at the standard he desired.

As Vinicius walked past Simeone on Sunday night though, he was seen walking past Simeone, laughing at him and clapping at the Atletico manager. Simeone was then seen appealing for a booking to the referee.

Vinicius: ‘My goals are for Florentino Perez’

If there was any doubt that Vinicius had the January incident between the two in mind, he told RMTV (via Marca) after the game that his goals were dedicated to the Real Madrid president.

“I’m very happy because I’ve worked all season for matches like these. And when this point in the season arrives… I don’t know what it is about me, I always improve. I always score and provide assists. The president -Florentino Pérez- always tells me I have to score two goals, and today I scored two, these are for him.”