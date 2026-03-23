Real Madrid may have won the Madrid derby 3-2 on Sunday, but Alvaro Arbeloa’s team selection did confuse supporters. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kylian Mbappe had been expected to start against Atletico Madrid, but both found himself on the bench, with Dani Carvajal and Brahim Diaz preferred.

The decision to start Carvajal in particular was a big call by Arbeloa, consider it was only the third start that the Real Madrid captain has made since he underwent knee surgery in October. He lasted 64 minutes, at which point Trent was introduced – and the former Liverpool man ended up provided the assist for the winning goal, scored by Vinicius Junior.

Marca have now revealed that Trent had been due to start against Atleti, but after turning up late to one of the training sessions late last week, he was punishment by being dropped from the starting line-up.

Call is similar to those made by Hansi Flick

Players being dropped for tardiness is nothing new in Spanish football, although it has rarely been seen at Real Madrid. Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has regularly taken this action when his players have been late for training sessions or meetings, and Arbeloa has simply introduced a similar rule for his squad.

It has gone down well at Barcelona, but considering the number of big egos in the Real Madrid dressing room, it could be a risky tactic there. However, it does appear that Arbeloa has the full support of his players, so there is a higher chance that they are on board for this kind of punishment.

The truth is that something like this has been needed at Real Madrid for some time. Arbeloa has proven during his short tenure that he is not afraid to make big decisions when necessary, and all these could end with him keeping the head coach’s position on a permanent basis come the summer.