Sevilla take decision to dismiss 8th manager in four years

Sevilla have reportedly come to the end of the road with manager Matias Almeyda, following a 2-0 home defeat to Valencia on Saturday night. The loss sees Los Nervionenses slip to 15th in the La Liga table with nine games to go, and a cushion of just three points to the drop zone.

Almeyda came in last summer after a spell at Greek side AEK Athens. After a positive start, Sevilla have struggled more in the second half of the season. On top of that, Almeyda is currently serving a seven-game ban after confronting an official, meaning he has not been on the touchline since mid-February.

Sevilla have decided to sack Almeyda

The decision to dismiss Almeyda has already been made, as per Cadena Cope. They say that Almeyda is already aware of this fact, and that the decision is expected to be made public this week. An agreement with his successor is ‘almost closed’, but thus far, their name has not been made public.

Sevilla turned down Bordalas appointment last summer

Last summer, Sevilla were heavily linked to Jose Bordalas, with the Getafe manager supposedly keen to take over at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. Cadena SER explain that Bordalas offered to take over, but the Sevilla board ended up rejecting the idea, feeling that he was ‘an uncomfortable fit’ at the club. At the time, it was reported that Sporting Director Antonio Cordon was keen to bring in a different style of coach, in this case Almeyda.

The tables have turned on Sevilla, who look as if they will be facing a relegation battle in the final quarter of the season, rather than Getafe. Los Azulones are now just three points off a European spot, and are seven ahead of Sevilla. Due to the international break, Sevilla have two weeks until they face fellow struggles Real Oviedo.