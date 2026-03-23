Sevilla have confirmed the sacking of manager Matias Almeyda after just 32 games in charge. Following a 2-0 home defeat to Valencia on Saturday night, rumours were abound that the Argentine coach could be dismissed, and on Monday, the Sevilla board decided to pull the trigger.

Almeyda was appointed last summer by new Sporting Director Antonio Cordon, but on Monday Sevilla announced in a short statement that he had been dismissed, thanking him for his work. Winning 10, drawing 7 and losing 15 of his 32 games, Almeyda’s side scored 43 goals, but conceded 52 times. The 49 goals conceded in La Liga are the worst record in the division, even if the 37 goals scored (9th) represent a top half offence.

Relegation fears prompt desire for new manager bounce?

Sevilla currently sit 15th, just three points above RCD Mallorca in the relegation zone with nine games to go. Defeat to Valencia extended a poor run to just one win in eight games, and with Almeyda suspended from the touchline due to a ban, assistant Javi Martinez has been forced to take over coaching duties on the touchline, as he serves a seven-game ban, of which he had two remaining. It is not the first time that this Sevilla board have dimissed a manager going into the final stages of the year looking for a reaction.

Luis Garcia Plaza in the running to take over

As per Cadena Cope (via ED), former Levante, Alaves and Mallorca manager Luis Garcia Plaza is one of the strong candidates to take over. He has demonstrated in the past an ability to get teams out of trouble. Other more familiar names such as Martinez, Manolo Jimenez or even Joaquin Caparros could also return to the dugout, as Sevilla look to assure their spot in La Liga next year. A relegation would plunge the club into uncertainty, amid a takeover bid led by Sergio Ramos currently.