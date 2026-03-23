Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa was not happy with the decision to send off Fede Valverde on Sunday night in the Madrid derby, but he did thank referee Jose Luis Munuera for giving him an explanation of the decision. Now it has been revealed what he told Arbeloa, after the game was paused for several minutes.

Valverde was sent off with 13 minutes remaining for a challenge on Alex Baena, which the referee decided used excessive force, without desire to play the ball. The Bernabeu was furious at the decision though, as were the Real Madrid bench. The Uruguayan could face a 1-2 game ban for the sending off, although Los Blancos are set to appeal the decision.

What referee told Arbeloa on Valverde red card

Footage captured by Movistar+ has revealed what Munuera told Arbeloa regarding the decision, explaining that Valverde did not target the ball in his view.

“I see that he’s not playing the ball. He’s coming from behind, he’s not playing the ball, and his only intention is to bring him down with excessive force.”

La explicación de Munuera Montero a Arbeloa. #DeportePlus pic.twitter.com/y66xmJKnIv — Movistar Plus+ Deportes (@MPlusDeportes) March 22, 2026

“You’ve played football. You’ll see later,” responded Arbeloa during the exchange.

History between Valverde and Baena

It has not escaped many that the two players have history. Valverde alleged back in January of 2024 that Baena had insulted his unborn child at the time, which Baena has repeatedly denied to be the case. After a meeting the following in April at the Bernabeu, Valverde allegedly assaulted Baena after the game. The Spain international then appeared with a black eye the next day, and Valverde has never denied this to be the case, but a case brought by Baena against Valverde was dismissed due to lack of evidence.

Refereeing debate in Madrid derby

Both sides of the divide felt hard-done by during the derby. As per Marca, Real Madrid have complained internally that this is further evidence of an officiating agenda against them. Atletico Madrid on the other hand were baffled that no penalty was given against Dani Carvajal for a challenge on Marcos Llorente, and the fact that just two fouls were awarded against Real Madrid.