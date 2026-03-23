Marcos Llorente and Johnny Cardoso baffled by ‘different rules for different teams’ in Madrid derby

Atletico Madrid duo Marcos Llorente and Johnny Cardoso have complained of uneven officiating during the Madrid derby, after Real Madrid ran out 3-2 winners over Los Colchoneros on Sunday night. Llorente had a penalty appeal turned down in the first half, which was the focus of their complaints.

Both sides were keen to convey their ire after the final whistle, although Diego Simeone refused to blame the referee for his side’s loss. Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa made his malcontent with Fede Valverde’s red card known after the game though. Los Blancos were unhappy that they sustained two cards for just two fouls committed, while Atletico were unhappy that just two fouls went in their favour all game. Incidentally, both Llorente and Cardoso picked up suspensions for bookings.

🚨 Atlético Madrid are not happy with Munuera Montero’s refereeing at the Bernabéu last night and also don't understand how Real Madrid are complaining about Valverde’s red card. The reality is that the team left dissatisfied with the referee… though they say they expected it.… pic.twitter.com/qavRDYR6Fd — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) March 23, 2026

Johnny Cardoso: ‘Different criteria used for one side’

Speaking to Movistar+ after the game, Cardoso explained that the referee did not judge things evenly in his view. Cadena SER carried his words.

“In the end, we gave it our all. We knew it was going to be a tough match. From my point of view, Marcos deserved a penalty that wasn’t given. And on we go. I think (the referee) didn’t apply the same criteria to both sides. In the end, they called a foul for one side and not for us. We have to keep moving forward and continue improving.”

Llorente – ‘I shot then a train came at me’

The following day, Llorente was speaking at a golf and padel charity event, and recounted the following to Marca about the penalty not given against Carvajal.

“I didn’t even realise it, because I shot and a train came right at me. I didn’t know who it was, I didn’t know anything. In the end, if VAR doesn’t help either, it’s true that things happen very quickly.”

“We understand that it’s also very difficult for the referee, but I think that’s what VAR is for, to help in these situations, and if they saw there was nothing wrong… It doesn’t make sense for the striker in this situation to shoot and then have someone come up and kick him. Since he’s already shot, it’s not a big deal, right?”