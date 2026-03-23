Barcelona are looking to strengthen their forward line again this summer, and it could well be that there are two further additions. The priority is a number nine signing, and Marcus Rashford may well be retained by the Catalan giants, but if he is not, then the Blaugrana could look to bring in an alternative on the left side of the attack.

The England international has earned praise from manager Hansi Flick throughout the year, and for much of it, it has been suggested that Barcelona will look to keep Rashford next season. Yet there are doubts over whether they are willing to activate his €30m buy clause with Manchester United. One of the alternatives could be Benfica winger Andreas Schjelderup, who Barcelona began scouting last year after facing the Eagles themselves.

🚨 FC Barcelona are still in contact with Alex Remiro's entourage. Deco wants to sign him this summer of in 2027, when his contract expires. Barça see him as a perfect back-up option for Joan García. [@martinezferran] pic.twitter.com/pRMD3jUvkJ — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 22, 2026

Schjelderup delighted with Barcelona interest

During a recent interview with TV2 in his native Norway, Schjelderup was asked about the possibility of signing for Barcelona. The 21-year-old appeared content with the talk of a move to Catalonia, saying ‘I hadn’t heard talk of that, but it would be brilliant if it’s true’, Sport quote.

Schjelderup case may impede World Cup call

With the World Cup this summer, the prices for players that tend to perform at the World Cup tend to shoot up. Yet Schjelderup’s legal trouble could impede him from going to the United States, as he is not assured a visa for entry. The 21-year-old has a two-week suspended prison sentence that was handed to him last year after sharing content of two underage boys to a group chat of four boys. He pleaded guilty to the offence, and remarked that he wanted to be ‘open to all of you about a stupid mistake I did,’ report the BBC.

“The offence I will be convicted for does not reflect on who I am as a person and what I stand for,” commented Schjelderup.

Barcelona looking at Rashford alternatives?

In addition to Schjelderup, Barcelona have reportedly been keeping a close eye on the progress of former players Ez Abde at Real Betis, and Jan Virgili at RCD Mallorca. They see them as potentially economic options, as they have a 20% sell-on clause on the Morocco international, and a 50% sell-on clause with Virgili.