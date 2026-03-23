Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham admits to being ‘sad for a long time’

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham has admitted that he was struggling with his injury mentally as much as physically over the past seven weeks. The England international is feeling good again now that he has returned to fitness though.

Bellingham, 22, made his return from injury in Sunday night against Atletico Madrid, playing 22 minutes in the derby win which ended 3-2. It was his first appearance since the first of February, missing 10 games with a hamstring tear. He explained after the derby win that he was down during his recovery.

“Very long. Seven weeks. I was sad for a long time, but now I’m happy because I’m back training with my teammates,” he told RMTV, as quoted by MD.

‘The team is playing incredibly well right now’

The victory marked Alvaro Arbeloa’s first win over Atletico Madrid at his first attempt, and extended Los Blancos’ winning run to five games.

“Like in the other matches, the team is playing incredibly well right now; defending and attacking very well. As always, but especially in the last two or three matches, and that’s why we’re winning so much,” commented Bellingham.

“The atmosphere was incredible. The fans on these nights are always amazing. This atmosphere helps us a lot, and that’s why the team’s effort is so high. Especially in derbies, or against City, all the players really feel the fans when they’re here at the Bernabeu.”

Bellingham praises Vinicius and Valverde

The match-winners for Real Madrid, as has been the case on each occasion in those five games, were Fede Valverde and Vinicius Junior. The Uruguayan levelled matters early in the second half, and Vinicius’ brace proved decisive.

“Incredible. In tough times, these two always find a way to raise their level and help the team. When we’ve had a lot of injuries, they’ve always helped the team. Fede is a great example of attitude, and Vini is an example of how to bounce back from a difficult time. What they’re doing now is incredible.”

Bellingham forms part of a trio alongside Valverde and Vinicius who were loudly whistled at the start of the year. Although they have denied any truth to the reports, they were singled out as players that were unhappy with Xabi Alonso, and played a part in his dismissal as manager in January.