Barcelona won their final match before the international break, as they defeated Rayo Vallecano 1-0 at the Spotify Camp Nou. It was a nervy afternoon for the Catalans, although Ronald Araujo’s first half header was enough for them to secure the three points.

Ronaldinho made history… now it’s their turn ✨ pic.twitter.com/2KmjPGnaB4 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 22, 2026

Prior to the match kicking offer, Hansi Flick’s squad all turned up at the stadium wearing the iconic 2005-06 jersey with Ronaldinho’s name worn on the back. The posts Barcelona published on social media were warmly received by the club’s supporters, although not many were familiar with the reason for this.

According to Marca, Barcelona officials had their players wearing the 2005-06 jersey as a replica version went on sale in the club shop after the Rayo match ended. As for the decision to emblaze Ronaldinho’s name on the back, it was partly due to the fact that he was the most iconic player from that season, and also because he celebrated his 46th birthday earlier in the weekend.

Given that Barcelona are still struggling a lot with financial issues, club bosses are determined to keep money coming in. The return of an additional 17,000 supporters to home matches has helped boost matchday revenue, but more is needed to ensure that a return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule will be possible by the time the summer transfer window opens at the start of July.

Plenty of work still needed for 1:1 return

In the event that Barcelona do make their eagerly-anticipated return to the 1:1 rule, they would be able to spend more money on new players – which will be needed this summer, given their plans to address the centre-back, left wing and striker positions. These club merchandise sales will help them keep moving in the right direction, although more will need to be done to ensure that sporting director Deco will have a lot more to work with come July.