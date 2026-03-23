Barcelona are planning for the summer ahead already, and manager Hansi Flick is being asked for his input on their transfer plans. After Joan Laporta was re-elected as President two weeks ago, the Blaugrana structure will remain the same, with Director of Football Deco remaining at the helm.

It means a certain degree of continuity to their plans in the transfer market, and it appears that Joao Cancelo is a part of those plans. In recent weeks it has emerged that Barcelona will attempt to sign Cancelo on a permanent basis, if he is able to agree the termination of his contract at Al-Hilal. The Portuguese international has a year left on his deal in Saudi Arabia.

Flick gives green light to permanent Cancelo signing

According to Sport, Flick has given the green light to the permanent signing of Cancelo. After a slow start, the German manager has been convinced that he provides plenty to the team with his quality on the ball, and ability to play in different positions. The 31-year-old would likely have to lower his salary significantly too, in order to make the deal happen. Bayer Leverkusen left-backs is another alternative at left-back, but it is noted that the priority is to hold onto Cancelo and bring in a left-footed central defender.

Flick’s praise for Cancelo

Following Barcelona’s win over Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, Flick was keen to praise the veteran full-back, as he told Sport.

“I want to congratulate him because his performance was incredible, especially in the second half. He gave his all for the team and wanted to continue until the end because he was so focused on the game.”

🚨 Pau Cubarsí is currently the FC Barcelona player with the most minutes across all competitions this season with a total of 3,331', ahead of Lamine Yamal (3,297') and Joan García (3,232'). [@bonagerman] 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/949DmtFh27 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 23, 2026

Doubts at full-back position in Barcelona

The news comes not long after news has emerged that Barcelona will listen to offers for the two players that began the season as the guaranteed starters at right-back and left-back, Jules Kounde and Alejandro Balde. Neither have managed to exhibit their best form this season, and Cancelo could provide Barcelona with more flexibility to consider a sale.