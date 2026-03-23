Atletico Madrid lose two key players for Barcelona clash

Atletico Madrid fell to defeat in the Madrid derby at the Bernabeu for the first time in five years against Real Madrid on Sunday, but things are not getting any easier in terms of their fixture list. Next up at the Metropolitano for Los Colchoneros is Barcelona, and they will face them without two of their key players.

Diego Simeone’s side took the lead in the first half, and brought it back to 2-2, but a second from Vinicius Junior cost Atletico the points. It sees Los Rojiblancos slip back down to 4th behind Villarreal following the Yellow Submarine’s victory over Real Sociedad on Friday night.

Atletico will face Barcelona without Cardoso and Llorente

On top of the defeat, Atletico sustained two costly suspensions. Both starting right-back Marcos Llorente and midfielder Johnny Cardoso picked up bookings at the Bernabeu, which has earned them a one-match ban for their clash with Barcelona.

Injuries at the Metropolitano

It significantly hampers Simeone’s options in midfield against Barcelona, with Rodrigo Mendoza and Pablo Barrios also set to miss the game through injury. Both are racing back to be fit for the Copa del Rey final two weeks later. There is hope that they could get Jan Oblak and Marc Pubill back from injury.

It means captain Koke Resurreccion is likely to start in the middle of the pitch, and he will likely be partnered by one of Obed Vargas or Alex Baena. The former is the more natural option at the base of midfield, but the latter is more experienced.

Before last week, Nahuel Molina hadn’t scored since 2024. Since last week in 2026, he’s scored two goals; both absolute bangers. What is he on 😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/PLl1PZbDVW — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) March 23, 2026

Simeone could rotate for Barcelona in the Champions League

Even so, many Atletico fans will not be overly concerned. It will be an excuse for Simeone to rest both ahead of their Champions League quarter-final first leg at Camp Nou four days later, which is of more importance to Atletico. With a heft advantage over 5th-placed Real Betis in La Liga, and their title challenge over, the Champions League will take priority for Atletico.