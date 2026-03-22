Real Madrid 3-2 Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid go into the international break with a victory, as they held off the challenge from Atletico Madrid to seal a much-needed win in the Madrid derby.

Alvaro Arbeloa’s side had a couple of big chances in the opening half hour, with Dani Carvajal denied by Juan Musso and Fede Valverde seeing an effort crash against the post. Atleti had to absorb a lot of pressure, but they were the team to make the breakthrough when Matteo Ruggeri’s cross was brilliantly flicked into the path of Ademola Lookman by Giuliano Simeone, with the Nigeria international making no mistake to score on his debut in this fixture.

Atleti did so well to nullify Real Madrid for the most part in the first half, but seven minutes into the second, they were pegged back. David Hancko took down Brahim Diaz inside the penalty area, and that allowed Vinicius Junior to score from 12 yards.

Minutes later, Fede Valverde struck to make it 2-1. Jose Maria Gimenez, who replaced Robin Le Normand at half time, gifted the ball to the Uruguayan midfielder, who made no mistake in continuing his goalscoring form. But Real Madrid were not ahead for long as Atleti struck in spectacular fashion when Nahuel Molina’s arrowed strike flew past Andriy Lunin and into the top corner.

Real Madrid were not to be denied, and on 72 minutes, they were back in front. Trent Alexander-Arnold fed the ball to Vinicius, who cut inside from the left before firing into the far corner for his second of the evening. That ensured the victory for the hosts, although it was a nervy ending as Valverde was sent off for kicking out at Atleti substitute Alex Baena.

Real Madrid continue keeping pace with Barcelona

This result means that Real Madrid will be four points behind Barcelona in the La Liga title race ahead of the final sprint. Arbeloa’s side are still in touch, although they will need results to go their way in the remaining nine matchdays.