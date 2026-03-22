Real Madrid got the better of city rivals Atletico Madrid on Sunday evening, as they secured a 3-2 victory at the Bernabeu after goals from Vinicius Junior (x2) and Fede Valverde.
Andriy Lunin – 7
He was rather busy, and although he was beaten twice, he made the saves that were expected of him.
Dani Carvajal – 6
Fortunate not to concede a penalty in the opening minutes for a challenge on Marcos Llorente, which summed up a difficult performance for the Real Madrid captain.
Antonio Rudiger – 6.5
Atleti did not pose much of a threat down the middle of the park, but Rudiger dealt with what came his way.
Dean Huijsen – 7
He’s slowly returning to his best version. He was largely dominant, although he could have done better for Atlet’s first goal.
Fran Garcia – 6
Struggled up against Atleti’s rampaging right side of Llorente and Giuliano Simeone.
Fede Valverde – 7
He continued his excellent goalscoring form in the second half, after he came so close in the first. His night turned when he was sent off for a challenge on Alex Baena, although Real Madrid were able to hang on for the victory.
Aurelien Tchouameni – 7
Atleti barely threatened down the middle of the pitch, and that was largely due to Tchouameni’s influence. Once again, he was impressive.
Thiago Pitarch – 6.5
Did a power of work, so it was no surprise that he was taken off relatively early in the second half.
Arda Guler – 6.5
Impressive performance from Guler, who will need to be at his best going forward in order to keep his place in the line-up, now that Jude Bellingham is back.
Brahim Diaz – 7
Won the penalty for Real Madrid’s first goal, and on the whole, his performance justified the decision for him to start over Kylian Mbappe.
Vinicius Junior – 8.5
Once again, he is decisive. Scored from the penalty spot to equalise at 1-1, before firing home the winning goal late on. Real Madrid would be in a much worse position than they are right now had they not had their number 7.
Substitutes
Trent Alexander-Arnold – 6.5
Provided the assist for Vinicius’ winning goal.
Kylian Mbappe – 6
Looked sharp when he came on.
Eduardo Camavinga – 6
Worked hard.
Jude Bellingham – 6
His first appearance in almost two months, he sought to help Real Madrid manage the match late on.
Alvaro Carreras – N/A
Came on late as cover after Valverde’s red card.
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