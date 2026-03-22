Real Madrid got the better of city rivals Atletico Madrid on Sunday evening, as they secured a 3-2 victory at the Bernabeu after goals from Vinicius Junior (x2) and Fede Valverde.

Andriy Lunin – 7

He was rather busy, and although he was beaten twice, he made the saves that were expected of him.

Dani Carvajal – 6

Fortunate not to concede a penalty in the opening minutes for a challenge on Marcos Llorente, which summed up a difficult performance for the Real Madrid captain.

Antonio Rudiger – 6.5

Atleti did not pose much of a threat down the middle of the park, but Rudiger dealt with what came his way.

Dean Huijsen – 7

He’s slowly returning to his best version. He was largely dominant, although he could have done better for Atlet’s first goal.

Fran Garcia – 6

Struggled up against Atleti’s rampaging right side of Llorente and Giuliano Simeone.

Fede Valverde – 7

He continued his excellent goalscoring form in the second half, after he came so close in the first. His night turned when he was sent off for a challenge on Alex Baena, although Real Madrid were able to hang on for the victory.

Aurelien Tchouameni – 7

Atleti barely threatened down the middle of the pitch, and that was largely due to Tchouameni’s influence. Once again, he was impressive.

Thiago Pitarch – 6.5

Did a power of work, so it was no surprise that he was taken off relatively early in the second half.

Arda Guler – 6.5

Impressive performance from Guler, who will need to be at his best going forward in order to keep his place in the line-up, now that Jude Bellingham is back.

Brahim Diaz – 7

Won the penalty for Real Madrid’s first goal, and on the whole, his performance justified the decision for him to start over Kylian Mbappe.

Vinicius Junior – 8.5

Once again, he is decisive. Scored from the penalty spot to equalise at 1-1, before firing home the winning goal late on. Real Madrid would be in a much worse position than they are right now had they not had their number 7.

Substitutes

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 6.5

Provided the assist for Vinicius’ winning goal.

Kylian Mbappe – 6

Looked sharp when he came on.

Eduardo Camavinga – 6

Worked hard.

Jude Bellingham – 6

His first appearance in almost two months, he sought to help Real Madrid manage the match late on.

Alvaro Carreras – N/A

Came on late as cover after Valverde’s red card.