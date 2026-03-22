Atletico Madrid have responded to conceding twice in five minutes to Real Madrid by bringing themselves back level at the Bernabeu.

Alvaro Arbeloa’s side had a couple of big chances in the opening half hour, with Dani Carvajal denied by Juan Musso and Fede Valverde seeing an effort crash against the post. Atleti had to absorb a lot of pressure, but they were the team to make the breakthrough when Matteo Ruggeri’s cross was brilliantly flicked into the path of Ademola Lookman by Giuliano Simeone, with the Nigeria international making no mistake to score.

Atleti did so well to nullify Real Madrid for the most part in the first half, but seven minutes into the second, they were pegged back. David Hancko took down Brahim Diaz inside the penalty area, and that allowed Vinicius Junior to score from 12 yards. And minutes later, Fede Valverde struck to make it 2-1, although Diego Simeone’s side are now back level.

It’s a brilliant strike to bring Atleti back into the game, as Nahuel Molina has piledriven an effort into the top corner from 25 yards.

NAHUEL MOLINA!! THAT IS EXTRAORDINARY! AN UTTERLY UNREAL STRIKE!pic.twitter.com/KjYvOqq8py — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) March 22, 2026

Nahuel Molina does it AGAIN! 😱😱😱 Two weeks running with a WONDERGOAL, and this one is to level things up away to Real Madrid in the derby! 🚀 𝑃𝑟𝑒𝑠𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑑 𝑏𝑦 @𝑆𝐵𝐾 | 18+ | 𝑃𝑙𝑒𝑎𝑠𝑒 𝐺𝑎𝑚𝑏𝑙𝑒 𝑅𝑒𝑠𝑝𝑜𝑛𝑠𝑖𝑏𝑙𝑦 pic.twitter.com/o6AbJJrWVy — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) March 22, 2026

MOLINA ARE YOU MAD? ANOTHER GOLAZO TO TIE THE MADRID DERBY 🤯 pic.twitter.com/fMQcRdEGZ8 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 22, 2026

However, Atleti were not level for long, as Real Madrid have struck for the third time tonight. It’s a second for Vinicius, who finds the far corner with a fine strike.

🚨 What a game! Vinicius Jr retakes the lead! Real Madrid 3-2 Atletico Madridpic.twitter.com/95UjtAxj4M — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) March 22, 2026

What a response from Vini Jr. to get Real Madrid back in front! 🤩 A cultured curler for his second goal of this Madrid derby 👏 𝑃𝑟𝑒𝑠𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑑 𝑏𝑦 @sbk | 18+ | 𝑃𝑙𝑒𝑎𝑠𝑒 𝐺𝑎𝑚𝑏𝑙𝑒 𝑅𝑒𝑠𝑝𝑜𝑛𝑠𝑖𝑏𝑙𝑦 pic.twitter.com/kxBN4q0xCT — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) March 22, 2026

VINI JR. WITH AN ABSOLUTE BEAUTY TO RETAKE THE LEAD 😱 THIS GAME 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6GlXmfMPGb — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 22, 2026

It has been an enthralling Madrid derby so far, and there could be much more to come in the closing minutes.