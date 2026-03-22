Real Madrid trailed at half time in the Madrid derby, but soon into the second period, they have managed to complete a fine comeback at the Bernabeu.

Alvaro Arbeloa’s side had a couple of big chances in the opening half hour, with Dani Carvajal denied by Juan Musso and Fede Valverde seeing an effort crash against the post. Atleti had to absorb a lot of pressure, but they were the team to make the breakthrough when Matteo Ruggeri’s cross was brilliantly flicked into the path of Ademola Lookman by Giuliano Simeone, with the Nigeria international making no mistake to score.

Atleti did so well to nullify Real Madrid for the most part in the first half, but seven minutes into the second, they have been pegged back. David Hancko takes down Brahim Diaz inside the penalty area, and that has allowed Vinicius Junior to score from 12 yards.

🚨 Vinicius Junior Real Madrid 1-1 Atletico Madridpic.twitter.com/u6eLAY8cb7 — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) March 22, 2026

Vini Jr. equalizes from the spot in the Madrid Derby ‼️ pic.twitter.com/EmLaNIKTDs — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 22, 2026

And it would get better for Real Madrid moments later as Fede Valverde has continued his goalscoring form to make it 2-1, as he pounced on an error from Atleti substitute Jose Maria Gimenez.

🚨 Valverde kisses Real Madrid Logo!!! Real Madrid 2-1 Atletico Madridpic.twitter.com/JEHu9Bccx8 — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) March 22, 2026

Not long after a penalty got them level, Fede Valverde fires Real Madrid in front ⚪ What a mess that is from Atletico Madrid, though! 😬 𝑃𝑟𝑒𝑠𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑑 𝑏𝑦 @sbk | 18+ | 𝑃𝑙𝑒𝑎𝑠𝑒 𝐺𝑎𝑚𝑏𝑙𝑒 𝑅𝑒𝑠𝑝𝑜𝑛𝑠𝑖𝑏𝑙𝑦 pic.twitter.com/y6eUnBVtrD — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) March 22, 2026

FEDE VALVERDE COMPLETES THE TURNAROUND FOR REAL MADRID! HE CAN'T STOP SCORING 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rWtFmY7yCw — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 22, 2026

Real Madrid desperately needed this start to the second half. They had been on course to stay seven points behind Barcelona, but the gap is now poised to reduce back down to four.