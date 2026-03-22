Atletico Madrid Real Madrid

WATCH: Ademola Lookman scores Madrid derby opener for Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid could be set to fall seven points behind in the La Liga title race, as Atletico Madrid have opened the scoring in the Madrid derby at the Bernabeu.

Alvaro Arbeloa’s side have had a couple of big chances in the opening half hour, with Dani Carvajal denied by Juan Musso and Fede Valverde seeing an effort crash against the post. Atleti have had to absorb a lot of pressure, but they are the team to make the breakthrough, and in fine style.

Matteo Ruggeri’s cross was brilliantly flicked into the path of Ademola Lookman by Giuliano Simeone, and the Nigeria international makes no mistake on his Madrid derby debut.

Real Madrid cannot afford to lose this match, as it would leave them with a mountain to climb in the title race. Arbeloa had hoped to have Kylian Mbappe available from the start for this one, but he will be an option from the bench sooner rather than later.

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Tags Ademola Lookman Atletico Madrid La Liga Real Madrid

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