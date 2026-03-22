Real Madrid could be set to fall seven points behind in the La Liga title race, as Atletico Madrid have opened the scoring in the Madrid derby at the Bernabeu.

Alvaro Arbeloa’s side have had a couple of big chances in the opening half hour, with Dani Carvajal denied by Juan Musso and Fede Valverde seeing an effort crash against the post. Atleti have had to absorb a lot of pressure, but they are the team to make the breakthrough, and in fine style.

Matteo Ruggeri’s cross was brilliantly flicked into the path of Ademola Lookman by Giuliano Simeone, and the Nigeria international makes no mistake on his Madrid derby debut.

🚨 Ademola Lookman opens scoring Real Madrid 0-1 Atletico Madridpic.twitter.com/ZGHTsicnIY — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) March 22, 2026

Ademola Lookman gives Atleti the lead at the Bernabeu! 🔴⚪ Great play by the Nigerian international in the build-up and he delivered the finish to put Real Madrid behind 🔥 𝑃𝑟𝑒𝑠𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑑 𝑏𝑦 @sbk | 18+ | 𝑃𝑙𝑒𝑎𝑠𝑒 𝐺𝑎𝑚𝑏𝑙𝑒 𝑅𝑒𝑠𝑝𝑜𝑛𝑠𝑖𝑏𝑙𝑦 pic.twitter.com/VGf35MWjNd — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) March 22, 2026

LOOKMAN STUNS REAL MADRID IN HIS FIRST MADRID DERBY 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DRxKsOMpS6 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 22, 2026

Real Madrid cannot afford to lose this match, as it would leave them with a mountain to climb in the title race. Arbeloa had hoped to have Kylian Mbappe available from the start for this one, but he will be an option from the bench sooner rather than later.