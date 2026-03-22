Real Madrid secured an important 3-2 victory over Atletico Madrid on Sunday, as they kept themselves in the La Liga title race. They had to do it the hard way, as they came from behind to win, while they also had Fede Valverde sent off in the latter stages at the Bernabeu.

Valverde was shown a straight red card for a foul on Alex Baena, whom he has history with. As per Diario AS, Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa disagreed with the decision, although he did credit referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero for how he handled the situation.

“We showed character and mental strength. We had to suffer with one less player. I have a different view of the red card, but I thank José Luis (Munuera Montero) for coming to explain to me why he sent him off. We were able to take the three points, which is what we wanted.

“He told me that it was excessive force and I don’t consider it as such. There is no intent to hurt or injure the opponent. It’s my view, different from his. But he came to explain it and I appreciate it. Sometimes it’s appreciated, even if it doesn’t change anything. The red card made everything more difficult and we had to suffer a lot. Every victory is a turning point. Now comes a fight for the league. Objective accomplished.”

Arbeloa heaps praise on Vinicius Junior

Arbeloa was delighted with Real Madrid matchwinner Vinicius Junior, who was the standout performer at the Bernabeu.

“He had another great game. It was another demonstration of talent, of courage, of not being afraid, of failing and trying again. As I always say, it’s tremendous luck to have him. For his involvement, his talent, his desire to pull the team. I don’t know if it’s the best moment of his career, but he won’t be far off.”

Arbeloa explains Carvajal inclusion

Arbeloa was asked to explain his decision to start Dani Carvajal at right-back over Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has been impressive in recent matches.

“Every game he brought out the best eleven and I think Carvajal had very good minutes, he was very much on top of Lookman. Happy with him and with how Trent has come out. Happy to have so many variants. And that everyone contributes as they have done today.”

Arbeloa explain next steps with Bellingham

Jude Bellingham came off the bench against Atleti to make his first appearance in almost two months. Arbeloa spoke on how he intends to re-integrate the Englishman back into the line-up over the coming weeks.

“We will see in the next matches. He arrives after a long time out and I would love for that progression, despite what is coming, to be little by little, like Mbappé. I’ll have to find his place, surround him with players with whom I have a good feeling. Bellingham’s problem is that he’s very good at doing a lot of things. When you’re so good at so many things you have to choose.”